A brand new addition by popular demand! Our most popular patterns are now available in limited edition tea towel sets, available exclusively in our online shop! Add more pups to your kitchen with our Must Love Dogs tea towel set. Featuring our All Dogs design, printed in full color on two white tea towels, your kitchen will be sure to pop with pups! Contains Two Tea Towels 40 cm x 60 cm 100% Cotton Machine Washable (color may fade with wash and use)