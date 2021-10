Ford Mustang Pony Script Logo is 100% authentic, officially licensed Ford Mustang apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, styles! Ford products are guaranteed authentic and officially licensed. Ford Motor Company Trademark and Trade Dress under license to Trevco. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.