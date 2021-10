This UNISEX mustard sweater is crafted from a super soft cotton blend fabric featuring long sleeves, dropped shoulder line, ribbed trims and loose round turtleneck. Designed in a relaxed fit, it has embroidered NECK on a neckline. (Just roll it up to hide from the papz and lurking exs. darlings). 92% Cotton, 8% Elastan Machine wash according to instructions on care label Mustard Cotton Neck Turtleneck Sweater Large Le SLAP