The Vance M Backpack, an iconic accessory of CONSIGNED collections, is made of RE-CONSIGNED outer & lining fabric, produced from 100% recycled plastic bottles - Global Recycled Standard certified fabric. Focusing on clean cut styling, this backpack has been developed with laptop transit in mind. The adjustable flap over opening provides easy access to your gear with a secure clip fastening. Inside ensures maximum functionality with a 13 inch padded laptop sleeve. Clean with a damp cloth. Do not soak in water. In case of a deep stain, clean the fabric with a cloth or soft brush using water and neutral soap. Do not bleach. RE-CONSIGNED ripstop outer fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles - Global Recycled Standard certified fabric RE-CONSIGNED lining made from 100% recycled plastic bottles - Global Recycled Standard certified fabric 30 Plastic bottles saved from landfill in the production of this product 13 Litre internal capacity Water Resistant 13 inch padded laptop sleeve & nested 9.7 inch tablet pocket with Velcro fastening Flapover opening with adjustable buckle strap for expandable storage Internal zip pocket for smaller valuables 2 Internal mobile phone slip pockets - Fits normal and plus size smart phones) 3 Internal pen slip pockets CONSIGNED seal of approval rubberised patch logo RE-CONSIGNED seal of approval rubberised patch logo CONSIGNED branded webbing CONSIGNED branded lining Ergonomic contoured back panel Adjustable padded backpack straps Top grab handle Rubberised zip pullers Medium model Material Outer Body: 100% Recycled Post-Consumer Polyester Lining: 100% Recycled Post-Consumer Polyester Country of Origin: China Mustard Fabric Vance M Backpack CONSIGNED