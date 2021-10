Ditch the sleeves and turn up the heat during your next studio workout with the Madewell MWL Softfade Cotton Racerback Tank Top. Relaxed fit drapes the body and leaves plenty of room for movement. Scoop neckline. Sleeveless design. Narrow racerback for added style. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 2-4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.