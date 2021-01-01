Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Michele Sidney Women's Chronograph Watch Mww30A000011

Architectural details frame the bold, round 38mm 18K yellow gold-plated stainless-steel case of the Sidney watch from Michele. This chronograph timepiece features a navy mother-of-pearl dial with sunray subdials, date window and hand-set diamonds on the bezel and hour markings. The diamonds atop each Sidney's bezel are placed using the MW signature setting for a uniquely Michele look. The 18K yellow gold-plated stainless-steel bracelet, secured with a deployment buckle, is interchangeable with any 18mm Michele strap.