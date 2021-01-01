Take comfort in your daily activities with the versatile lace-up New Balance MX517RB1 sneaker. Textile upper materials. Round toe with rubber bumper at the front. A padded collar and tongue deliver a comfy, cozy internal fit. Breathable textile lining. Memory Sole comfort insert for all-day comfort. Padded midsole for cushioning. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11.3 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width 4E - Extra Wide. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.