My brain has superpowers Epilepsy awareness survivor support Premium T-Shirt

This design shows a a purple ribbon band and an earth to raise the awareness for the mental desease of epilepsy that damages brain and has an impact on nerves and makes life of its people hard that fight against it like a warrior. Design that raises awareness for Epilepsy and will be a perfect gift for christmas or epilepsy awareness month for family members of a sick person to support them during their fight against this desease. Great support for your mom, dad, sister or brother. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.