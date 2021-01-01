My Courage Always Rises - Jane Austen - T-Shirt

"My courage always rises with every attempt to intimidate me." Witty words spoken by Elizabeth Bennet to Mr. Darcy in the classic Pride and Prejudice! Channel your inner Lizzy Bennet! Show your moxie, spark, intelligence & tenacity!! A great gift for bibliophiles, librarians, English teachers, and fans of Austen's novels. Great for Christmas, birthday, or graduation! Perfect gift for men, women, teens, and kids who love Jane Austen and 19th century British lit! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem