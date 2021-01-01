My Dark Times Taught Me To Shine Motivational Tote Bag

My dark times taught me to shine inspirational quote design makes a great motivational or recovery from addiction gift for father, uncle, grandfather, mother, daughter, brother, women, men, aunt, relative, mom, dad, son. Would make a great Christmas present, birthday gift, anniversary or souvenir for a loved one! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.