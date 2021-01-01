My Dog Ate My Lesson Plans - Funny Famous Scream Painting Tote Bag

Fun for the breakroom at school with the themed famous painting of The Scream. For all the teachers going crazy planning school work. Elementary, middle or high school. Also great for art history nerds who enjoy abstract and expressionist art. The original painting was inspired by how the artist felt when he saw the sky. It is also said that nearby was a slaughterhouse and home for crazy people near the bridge in Oslo, Norway where the artist drew his inspiration. Perfect excluse for dog moms. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.