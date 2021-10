For all of you dog moms out there - we see you, and we've got ya covered! This tee is printed on a classic knit scoop neck in cream with black lettering. It runs true to size, so if you like an oversized look, definitely size up! Throw it on with your leggings, joggers, or favorite jeans with sneakers. Or, if you are feeling extra passionate about your pup, dress it up with leather pants and boots!