My Favorite Color Is Pumpkin Spice Tote Bag

Funny pumpkin spice quote design perfect for pumpkin spice lovers and anyone who loves the taste and color of appetizing pumpkin spice. Funny pumpkin spice gifts for men, women for autumn fall season. Great Thanksgiving Holiday Halloween design. My Favorite Color Is Pumpkin Spice! You or someone you know enjoys pumpkin spice then this humorous pumpkin spice season themed design is a great gift for a pumpkin spice lover. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.