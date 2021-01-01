My Favorite People Call Me Bubby Tote Bag

My Favorite People Call Me Bubby If you're looking for a gift for your Grandmother then Your Grandma will love to wear this funny tee. Perfect for Birthday, Valentine’s, Christmas, Father's, Mother's Day, Women's Thanksgiving Anniversary and Occasion 2021 Great gift for Mom, Daughter, Auntie, Grandmas, Godmother, Nani, Mimi, Noni, Mema, Nana, Gigi, Grammy, Nanny, Nonnie, Gamma, Grams, Meme, Titi, Mawmaw, Maw, Gammy, Memaw, Granny, Mamaw, Grammie, Meemaw, Oma, Yaya, Grandson, Grampy, G-Ma, Niece, GG, Grandpa 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.