My Favorite People Call Me Grandma Cute Tote Bag

This cute favorite people call me grandma design is for all of those promoted moms to grandma who love their grandkids. These blessed nanas know their favorite people call them grandma. They're like a mom, without the rules. Happiness is being a grandma. Get this cute design for the best grandma ever, whether they have been a gma forever or were recently promoted. Great graphic for a glamorous gramma. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.