From personalized memo gifts store
My Favorite People Call Me Memo Funny Present for Memo Tote Bag
Advertisement
My Favorite People Call Me Memo Is Thoughtful Gifts for Memo That Are Sure to Warm Her Heart. This Is a Cool Memo Gifts Idea for Birthday Party, Anniversary, National Holiday, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Family Program or Any Others Occasions If You Are Looking for a Perfect Gifts Idea for Memo Then My Favorite People Call Me Memo Funny Saying Quote Design Gift Outfits Is for You. This Is a Cool Gift Idea for Memo to Wear on the Any Occasions. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.