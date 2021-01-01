My Favorite People Call Me Sugar Retro Design Funny Sugar Tote Bag

My Favorite People Call Me Sugar is an Awesome Gift Idea for Grandma. This a Perfect Gift Idea for Grandma on Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, Birthday Party, Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Anniversary, Holiday, or Other Occasion Funny Saying My Favorite People Call Me Sugar is a Perfect Mother's Day Gift Idea for Grandmom, Grandma, Grandmother. Get This Cool Outfit at Home, Family Reunion, or a Party. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.