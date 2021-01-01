My Favorite Player Mom Soccer Softball Volleyball Basketball Tote Bag

This funny sport product is for mom has son and daughter playing soccer softball volleyball and basketball. Mom who always cheers and encourages her kids. This cute graphic is a heart that is divided to 4 ball patterns. Represent the passionate to these sports. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.