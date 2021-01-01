My Favorite Turkeys Call Me Lunch Lady Thanksgiving Turkey T-Shirt

This My Favorite Turkeys Call Me Lunch Lady Tee with cute turkey and Fall Leaves art is great gift for Lunch Lady grandma or moms or funny christmas gifts for womens in thanksgiving. Surprise your Lunch Lady with funny old Turkey design in Thanksgiving. Funny thanksgiving Fall leaves Autumn design for Lunch Lady who love turkey. This thanksgiving graphic is a great turkey gift for the family or friends on turkey day. Wear this turkey graphic while eating thanksgiving dishes with loved Lunch Lady. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem