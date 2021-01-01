Alterna My Hair My Canvas Me Time Everyday Conditioner

My Hair My Canvas Me Time Everyday Conditioner - My Hair. My Canvas. Me Time Everyday Conditioner is a gentle, vegan moisturizing conditioner that enhances shine, adds smoothness, and improves manageability. Benefits Moisturizes hair Smoothes hair to provide softness & shine Leaves hair supple with improved manageability Vegan Key Ingredients Alterna's versatile, flexible high-performance formulas are 100% vegan and are infused with sustainably sourced Vegan Botanical Caviar. Vegan Botanical Caviar is known to add intense hydration, improve moisture retention and smooth the cuticle to add bounce, shine and strength through the revitalizing power of its unique blend of hydrating polysaccharides and free-radical neutralizing antioxidants. Formulated Without Added parabens SLS/SLES (Sodium Lauryl Sulfate/Sodium Laureth Sulfate) sulfates Phthalates Synthetic color Gluten Mineral oil Formaldehydes and formaldehyde-releasing agents - My Hair My Canvas Me Time Everyday Conditioner