Alterna My Hair. My Canvas. Soaring High Volumizing Blowout Mist (5 fl. oz.)

For volume that won't go flat, My Hair. My Canvas. Soaring High Volumizing Blowout Mist by Alterna is your go-to. This vegan blowout mist provides over 72 hours of continuous lift and protects hair from heat styling. Bamboo extract helps to maintain softness while restoring elasticity to hair.Key Ingredients:Vegan Botanical Caviar: this ancient Asian super-food is known to help improve moisture retention and smooth the cuticle to add bounce, shine and strength Prickly Pear Oil: this precious oil’s high omega lipid profile and unique blend of free-radical scavenging antioxidants is traditionally used to help restore and protect hair by locking in moisture and smoothing cuticle damage White Charcoal: premium grade, small pore, ubame oak charcoal powder is known for providing superior absorption of excess oils, toxins and irritants to instantly purify and balanceBamboo Extract: this mineral-rich extract is reputable for giving hair a softer texture, strengthens by restoring elasticity and suppleness, and helps remove hard water residue that can make hair feel brittleKey Benefits:Provides lift and boosts shineHeat protection up to 450°F/232°CProvides up to 72 hours of humidity protectionLeaves hair soft not stiff