My Hero is Now My Angel Dementia Awareness Ribbon Support Tank Top

This Apparel with the Purple Ribbon is for Dementia Awareness Month in September. Support Men and Women with Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Lewy Body, Mixed, Vascular, or Frontotemporal Memory Loss with these Gifts for Seniors. This Clothing with the Design “My Hero is Now My Angel” is great to Support Dementia Patients whether it’s your Mom, Dad, Husband, Wife, Brother, Sister, Grandma, or Grandpa. Makes a thoughtful Gift for your Loved One. Great for a Walk or Run Event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem