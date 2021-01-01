My Hero Is Now My Angel Melanoma Black Skin Pigment Melanin T-Shirt

This cool My Hero Is Now My Angel Melanoma Awareness graphic shows a quote, angel wings and an awareness ribbon. A perfect gift idea for melanoma support group members and dermatologists that promote awareness about hard lump, squamous-cell and skin cancer This awesome angel design is ideal for grieving men and women who just lost someone they love from melanoma. Present for your wife, mom, daughter, aunt, or sis who suffers from the pain of grief, loss, guilt, and sadness. Wear for Melanoma Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem