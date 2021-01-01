My Small Münsterländer listens to my word Premium T-Shirt

The My Small Münsterländer listens to my word: Sit, down, stand, stay, by Lovemybello Hunde Designs is perfect for every real Small Münsterländer dog fan. Just right for Christmas or a birthday. Small Münsterländer dog design in white with the inscription: My little Münsterländer listens to my word. The racer to every small Kleiner Münsterländer dogs fan meeting. More designs in our shop Lovemybello on Amazon. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.