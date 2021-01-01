My Password Is The Last 8 Digits Of Pi Day Joke Math Humor Tote Bag

The graphic design features old school, retro, pixelated green text and it is suitable for men and women. The best gift idea for proud coders, computer programming experts, computer science students or internet security specialists. Novelty present for programming teachers, programming student, computer engineers, web developers, web designers, app devs, game dfevelopers, coding experts, robotics enthusiasts, automation personnel or a code monkey who loves funny coding humor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.