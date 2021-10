Are you looking for a loving Idea for a snowshoer or Mountaineering lover? Perfect design for every hike with snowshoes and good footwear in snow! Great design for every occasion. With this snowshoeing motive you will surprise every hiker and winter lover! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.