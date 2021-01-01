My real ones tried to kill me Breast Cancer Awareness Premium T-Shirt

This design shows the lettering and a pink ribbon band to show the support of a familiy member like brother or sister that may have breast cancer and are fighting against this desease like a warrior. This apparel reads the text Yes they are fake my real ones tried to kill me and shows a pink ribbon band that stand for the hope for a cure, especially during the cancer awareness month. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.