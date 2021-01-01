My Students Are Down Right Perfect Down Syndrome Awareness T-Shirt

My Students Are Down Right Perfect - This down syndrome design is for educators teaching down right perfect men and women with an extra chromosome. A gift for teachers who teach patients with down syndrome. Ideal for trisomy 21 supporters. Trying to motivate someone fighting with Down syndrome? If yes, then this is for you. A present for the proud down syndrome supporters out there. Ideal down syndrome outfit to wear on Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem