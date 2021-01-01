Armani Beauty My Way Eau De Parfum Refill

WHAT IT IS This floral perfume is inspired by the the scent of discoveries and connections. Created for the openminded, curious, and authentic woman who is ready to broaden her horizons, the elegant fragrance for women encapsulates emotion, experiences and encounters. This feminine fragrance combines consciously sourced ingredients in a blend of woody and floral notes. Bergamot meets orange blossom from Egypt in a sparkling start amplified by Indian tuberose and jasmine. At the base, white musk and cedarwood from Virginia meets a vanilla perfume from Madagascar. The luxe perfume bottle is a talisman encapsulating all the encounters that matter. Designed to be taken with you wherever you go, the blue and gold cap represents the Earth, uniting all of us and connecting us to each other and to our planet, englobed by a golden ring, a symbol of a unique path that is illuminated by every encounter along the way. 5.1 oz. Made in France. HOW TO USE IT Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body. Spray onto pulse points and in the creases of your knees and elbows for a long-lasting scent. After applying, avoid rubbing or dabbing skin. This breaks down the fragrance, causing it to wear off more quickly. If you prefer placing perfume on your wrists, be sure to reapply after frequent hand-washing, as this tends to rinse off the scent. Replace your eau de parfum after 12 months. Expired perfumes more than a year old lose the integrity of the original scent. NOTES Bergamot & orange blossom Tuberose & jasmine Vanilla, white musks & cedarwood Floral woody ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his self-named fashion empire in 1975, Milanese designer Giorgio Armani has both revolutionized women's and men's fashion, and the fashion industry writ large. His now signature silhouettes forged new directions at the time, with more natural fits and neutral colors. To this day, the Armani name is synonymous with an effortless and approachable Italian aesthetic that can be found in its expertly tailored clothing, accessories and beauty collections. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to GiorgioArmaniBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Fragrances - Armani > Armani Beauty > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Armani Beauty.