By Samii Ryan My Way Shirt in Green. - size S (also in L, M, XS) By Samii Ryan My Way Shirt in Green. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 65% poly 35% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Front button closures. Embroidered logo at left breast. Item not sold as a set. BYSR-WS10. BSRMYGPSHIRT. By Samii Ryan is a Los Angeles based women's brand inspired by unrequited love and growing up as a youth in the 90's, combining trendy lifestyle silhouettes with a soft feminine streetwear twist. Founded in 2009 by influencer and entrepreneur Samii Ryan, her accessories and custom clothing grew from a small booth at music festivals to gaining the attention of musicians, celebrities, and artists alike. With over a decade of releases, By Samii Ryan continues to focus on the idea of growth, finding out who you are, and always loving yourself first.