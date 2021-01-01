My Weekend Is All Booked Bookmarks Reading School Teachers Tote Bag

Are you a frequent visitor to libraries and bookstores? Then this bookaholic design is for you. This amazingly book reading apparel item is perfect for passionate readers, book lovers, teacher, nerd and librarian at your school who loves reading. Do you always go to libraries and bookstores first thing at the morning? If you are, then this bookaholic people is for you. This nerd book reading apparel item is perfect for book lovers, teacher, nerd and passionate readers and librarian. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.