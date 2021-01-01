My Wife Is Colombian Nothing Scares Me Colombia Flag Tote Bag

A perfect Christmas or birthday gift for any husband who loves his Colombian wife. Features the beautiful colors of the Colombian flag. A perfect wedding gift for If your wife is from South America, this design is perfect for you. Great for father's day, or for newlyweds as an engagement gift. Great bachelor or bachelorette party gift for the bride or groom getting married. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.