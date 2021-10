Are you looking for a hilarious gift or present idea tshirt for any special occasion to give to a friend, coworkers, or spouse? Then this is a great shirt for you. This graphic shirt design that reads "My Wife Isnt Fragile Like A Flower She Is Fragile Like A Bomb" gift makes a perfect humor shirt to all fathers, brothers, uncles, grandpas, husbands, or to any men who love their beautiful and powerful wife. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem