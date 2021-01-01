MY WIFE’S A BEACH I’M A BASS Funny Husband Wife Premium T-Shirt

This MY WIFE’S A BEACH I’M A BASS design is perfect for married couples who have a sense of humor and get along great and also love the outdoors, the beach and fishing. Wear it while camping, on vacation, on a date, to the bar etc. Perfect gift for married couples who really love to make fun of each other but love each other dearly. Give it to your husband on a special occasion like Christmas or Birthday and watch them smile or before your next vacation getaway for a laugh. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.