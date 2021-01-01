Stainless steel case with three interchangeable blue, red and yellow leather straps. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Additional Info: three interchangeable straps plus stainless steel plates. Mycalvins Series. Casual watch style. Calvin Klein Mycalvins Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch K9D231VX.