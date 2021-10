Make it "Mermazing" with our Bag Charms, which double up as keychains, too! Our mystical bag charms add shine, texture, swing and sway- just the thing to personalize your bag with mermazing style - collect them all! Each charm includes a removable keyring. DETAILS: 18KT gold-plating. Genuine Leather. Glass Crystal Beads. W: 3.5-in. L: 4.75-in. D: 1.25-in.