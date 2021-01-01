Mystical CROP CIRCLE - I Love The Energy 1 - Fan Fun Raglan Baseball Tee

Crop Circle design by EDDA Froehlich. It's a crop circle with the words I LOVE THE ENERGY OF CROP CIRCLES and may eventually be an idea and surprise for everyone who loves the mystical crop circles. Also for free spirits, Croppies, UFOs and Aliens fans. This fantastic crop circle is eye-catching and could attract attention in a joyful way. Show it for example at work, school or university, travels or festivals, United Kingdom vacations, on crop circle hunting, in your free time with friends and family! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem