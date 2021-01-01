Mizuno Adult MzO Slider Knee Pad, Black

Maximize comfort and safety this season with the Mizuno® MzO™ Slider Knee Pad. A wide contoured base protects the front, side and lower knee regions from abrasion and bruising while sliding. Inner 3/8" neoprene panels offer a slip-free grip to ensure maximum coverage and protection without hindering mobility. The Mizuno® 10.5" Slider Knee Pad fits most adult softball and baseball athletes and is also great for catchers. FEATURES: Baseball and softball player's slider knee pad Provides excellent protection for the lateral knee and shin while sliding Inner 3/8" neoprene panels ensure maximum comfort, mobility and protection Durable, contoured, wide base design shields the front, side and lower knee from abrasion and bruising Lightweight and breathable for maximum comfort all game long Also great for wear under a catcher's leg guards Approximate 10.5" length Adult one size fits all design Includes 1 knee pad per purchase Material: cotton, polyester and Spandex® blend Machine washable (cold water only); air dry Vendor color: black Model: 370108 Mizuno