Trish McEvoy N 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Super Enriched Hand and Body Cream

WHAT IT IS A luxurious, vitamin-enriched, ultra-hydrating and richly scented cream. Free of phthalates, sulfates (SLS/SLES), gluten, parabens. Vegan. 3.5 oz. Made in France. The Scentsation: Top notes: Juicy blackberry buds, dark plum, touch of mandarin Middle notes: White rose, tiare flower, osmanthus Base notes: Crystallized vanilla, velvet musk cashmere woods WHAT IT DOES: Absorbs easily, leaving skin velvety soft and deliciously scented with the warm and spicy-sweet scent of juicy blackberry buds irresistibly blended with crystallized vanilla and velvet musk. A luxurious combination of shea and cocoa butter with coconut and jojoba oil plus vitamin E leave skin deeply hydrated yet silky to the touch. HOW TO USE IT After showering or bathing, apply N 9 Blackberry & Vanilla Musk Super Enriched Hand & Body Cream all over your body to slightly damp skin. Layer with your favorite Trish Fragrance. INGREDIENTS Aqua/Water/Eau, Fragrance (Parfum), Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Ether, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Glycerides, Glyceryl Stearate, Steareth-100, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Glucoside, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Xanthan Gum, Glucose, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Yellow 6 (CI 15985), Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to TrishMcEvoyBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Trish Mc Evoy > Trish Mcevoy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Trish McEvoy. Size: 3.4-5.0 oz.