3-In-1 Convertible nylon backpack tote with leather accents. Fully-lined interior with leather accents with secure interior full-length zipper pocket. Easy access front slip pocket with magnetic closure. Silver accent hardware and metal zippers. Main compartment features a padded tablet pocket with organizer for business cards, pens, and small accessories. Protective metal feet on the base. Leather straps converts the bag into a tote, backpack, or crossbody.