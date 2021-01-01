From nacho graduate cinco de mayo

Nacho Average Graduate Mexican Cinco de Mayo Fiesta T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nacho Average Graduate - This design shows melted cheese sauce and tortilla chip with mustache and Mexican sombrero hat. Perfect for graduate, or degree holder who has successfully completed studies at school or university. Great idea for nacho lovers. This funny Mexican party graphic is for people who are celebrating Cinco de Mayo which is held on Fifth of May, a holiday with parades, festivals, and enjoying traditional food from Mexico. Ideal for May 5 and anyone who loves tacos, nachos or fiesta. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com