Nacho Average Marcelo Personalized Name Funny Taco T-Shirt

Nacho Average Marcelo - This cool personal name design shows melted cheese sauce and a tortilla chip with mustache and Mexican sombrero hat. Perfect for someone named Marcelo who loves his first name. Great idea for nacho lovers at a Hispanic party. This funny Mexican party graphic is for people who are celebrating Cinco de Mayo which is held on Fifth of May, a holiday with parades, festivals, and enjoying traditional food from Mexico. Ideal for May 5 and anyone who loves tacos, nachos or fiesta. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem