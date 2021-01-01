Nacho Average Zookeeper - Cinco De Mayo Funny Sombrero Tote Bag

Nacho Average Zookeeper, Funny Cinco de Mayo Gifts. 5th of May Mexican Heritage holiday celebration. Perfect for a festive Cinco de Mayo for any amigo. 1862 Cinco de Mayo victory. Taco Tuesday for taco, burritos, nachos & Mexican Food lovers. Celebrate Mexican culture fiesta with dance, music and food. Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with this festive magical Cinco de Mayo gifts. Hit that piñata. Great Cinco de Mayo design for men, women, boys and girls. Funny Zookeeper, Zoo and Animals gifts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.