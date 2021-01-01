Nadia Dress - L - Also in: XXS, XL, M

Display elegance and confidence with the Nadia dress. She features a high round neckline, long sleeves that puff at the shoulder, and a form fitting silhouette. Nadia offers a touch of sexy if you please with a front slit, and back slit detail that zip and unzip to your preferred length. Perfectly styled for modest for modern occasions. Set your style to stun with this sleek, side-slit dress that amps up the allure with a deeply scooped back. The Nadia offers a touch of sexy if you please with a front slit, and back slit detail that zip and unzip to your preferred length. Perfectly styled for modest for modern occasions.