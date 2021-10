Nags Head North Carolina crab design with year established. Show off your love of the beach, ocean, crabs, summer and travel. Great souvenir for girls, women, boys and men who love to vacation off the coast of North Carolina. Perfect for your next family trip to the beach or fishing vacation. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.