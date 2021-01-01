Nah My Pancreas Cute Sloth Type 1 T1D Diabetes Funny Gift Tank Top

This awesome sloth design makes a funny gift idea for T1D type 1 diabetes survivor who takes insulin or type 2 diabetes fighter. Great adults and kids outfit for diabetes walk, rally, seminar or any awareness event during diabetes awareness month or week. Perfect design to wear with a blue and gray awareness ribbon.Get this apparel for you or grab it as a birthday or Christmas gift for diabetic grandpa, grandma, dad, mom, son, daughter, wife, husband or girlfriend who loves cute animals especially sloths ! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem