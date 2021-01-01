ella+mila Nail Care Treatment - First Aid Kiss - 2pk

A nail strengthener that works to improve thin and brittle nails. This product contains Vitamin E so not only does it help to make your nails grow longer, but this First Aid Kiss will help grow your nails stronger. In addition, ella+mila's 7-free formulation offers a healthier alternative for DIY manis. Once you have completed the 4 week process, continue to use this rehydrating nail strengthener as a base coat underneath nail polish. Application: Week 1 – Apply one coat of First Aid Kiss to bare, clean nails on day one. Keep the treatment on your nails and on the seventh day, remove from nails using a non-acetone remover. Week 2 – On the day you remove your Week 1 treatment (the 7th day), apply one coat of First Aid Kiss to bare, clean nails. Keep the treatment on your nails and after another seven days, remove from nails using a non-acetone remover. Weeks 3 and 4 – Apply one coat of First Aid Kiss every other day. Apply the first day, keep on second day, and remove on the third day. Reapply on the same third day. Repeat for two weeks. *Once you have completed the 4 week process, continue to use re-hydrating nail strengthener as a base coat underneath shaded nail enamel, if needed. You may repeat this 4 week process if you feel your nails need additional TLC. *First Aid Kiss can be used underneath nail polish but please note that since it is not an actual base coat, your manicure just may not last as long.