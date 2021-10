PIXI Nail Colour in Oh So Orange will allow you to achieve a long-lasting, chip-resistant manicure in the comfort of your own home. Applying smoothly and evenly, the colour contains UV protection to protect against fade, whilst being free from toluene, formaldehyde and DBP. - L.M.Directions of Use:Apply a base coatApply a 2 thin layers of PIXI nail colourFinish with a top coat