Do you like fun polish colors? Then youâll love the Aphrodite's Pink Nightie NLG01 0.5 oz. and Alpine Snow NLL00 0.5 oz Pink French Combo Set from OPI. Aphroditeâs Pink Nightie is a glamorous light pink with impeccable shine, while Alpine Snow is the perfect white of untouched snow. This set is great for a spring-themed French manicure and boasts a long-lasting formula.