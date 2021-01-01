Bio Seaweed Gel Nail Polish 168 - Twinkle UNITY All-In-One Gel Nail Polish

Twinkle UNITY All-In-One Gel Nail Polish. This glossy gel polish may provide up to two weeks of chip-free, high-shine coverage without dehydrating, staining or weakening your natural nails. The unique formaldehyde-, toluene-, DBP-, BHA- and camphor-free formula doesn't require any harsh sanding, filing or primers, and cures in natural sunlight or with a LED/UV lamp within minutes! With a built-in strengthener, base and top coats, it only takes two thin layers for bold color without a sticky residue. 0.5 oz.Free from formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, BHA, camphor and solventsCruelty-free and vegan